Best of CapeTalk
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Sport

Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions

21 February 2023 5:58 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
endurance racing
#MSW
Kwanda Mokoena
GT3
Kyalami 9 hour

Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa's Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.

18-year-old Kwanda Mokoena is taking the motorsport world by storm.

Last year, he became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa's Endurance Racing Championship.

This coming weekend, he's looking forward to competing in the iconic Kyalami 9 Hour, racing in the GT3 category at the famous track.

Mokoena spoke to Robert Marawa on #MSW about his journey so far and what the future holds.

Kwanda Mokoena, SA Endurance Racing Champion. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela
Kwanda Mokoena, SA Endurance Racing Champion. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela

This will be one of the most hectic years so far having spent 10 years in karting before making the move to the big cars. We won the SA endurance championship last year and hopefully we can bring that trophy back and maybe make the move to Europe in the German Championship. That is the main target for the moment.

Kwanda Mokoena, SA Endurance Racing Champion.

The 9 Hour is a very prestigious race and there are a lot of teams that put in a lot of effort to make the cars competitive so I am looking forward to it.

Kwanda Mokoena, SA Endurance Racing Champion.

Even at this tender age, Mokoena's ambitions are lofty, but the East London born driver is determined to achieve all he can in the sport.

"My goal is to be a factory driver and get paid for driving, as well as travel the world doing what I love. My uncle [Tschops Sipuka] has been a major factor in my development and journey and I am very grateful to have him alongside me in this".

Kwanda Mokoena - SA Endurance Racing Champion.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions




