PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 21 February 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48 PB: 02
PowerBall Plus: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41 PB: 13
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 21/02/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 21, 2023
#PowerBall: 10, 18, 22, 36, 48#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 03, 09, 14, 16, 41#PowerBall: 13 pic.twitter.com/3PbHel0Lct
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 21/02/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 21, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4dG0ZAVBHK
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 21 February 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
