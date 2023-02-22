Treasury to play it safe on tax hikes, says economist





JOHANNESBURG - Wits Business School professor, Jannie Rossouw, said that he did not believe that there was room for higher taxes when National Treasury tables the budget in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Rossouw is among economists that have weighed in on how Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to balance national spending priorities and the country's limited resources.

This year's budget comes amid concerns that the intensified and persistent power cuts will continue to hit businesses hard, causing a massive drawback on the economy.

One of the biggest questions to come from consumers is the implication of the budget speech on their personal finances.

Simply put: what changes can be expected on income tax, fuel levies and excise taxes, including sin tax?

While Professor Rossouw said that it was difficult to quantify the tax expectations at this point, he believed that Treasury would err on the side of caution.

"Taxpayers are not captives in South Africa. If those taxes increase, there's always the possibility that high-earning people can emigrate from the country."

A number of the country's big industries are calling for a tax break, claiming to be battling to stay afloat amid production constraints due to power cuts.

Rossouw said that government had reached its upper tax limit for the tobacco industry.

"If the tobacco tax increases any further, the market for illicit cigarettes will grow at the expense of legal cigarette production."

Rossouw said that government would have to look at other solutions to balance the sheets, including capping unnecessary expenditure by getting rid of non-performing state-owned companies.

