Budget Speech: Will some state-owned enterprises be allowed to fail?





Africa Melane interviews Jones Gondo, a Senior Research Analyst at Nedbank.

The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, will deliver his 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Economists agree that the government must address the culture of bailouts for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Gondo weighs in:

There has to be clear, decisive decision-making. The government has been deferring decisions which are now impacting the business continuity of SOEs

Post Offices have not been working effectively and efficiently. Gondo says it makes no sense to try and save it

Eskom sits on R400 billion in debt owed to a complex web of creditors. Gondo expects the Budget Speech to provide clarity on any Eskom debt the government will take on

Now is a case of saying which ones [SOEs] continue to go operationally, and which ones really need to either just end their business operations or be sold off. Jones Gondo, Senior Research Analyst – Nedbank

The point is that these entities used to be self-sustaining and now that the operating models have failed, or are failing, it now demands money probably on an ongoing basis. Jones Gondo, Senior Research Analyst – Nedbank

The country needs clarity; that they've [Government] really understood cash flow problems and that they've [Government] really understood that the interventions that they're going to put in really plug the gaps. Jones Gondo, Senior Research Analyst – Nedbank

