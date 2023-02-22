Taxi strike on hold, WC govt to meet Santaco every week for 6 months





Lester Kiewit speaks with the Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie.

The Western Cape taxi strike that was planned for Wednesday has been called off

This follows the province’s newly elected Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie’s decision to call an urgent meeting, with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Tuesday.

Mackenzie says the Western Cape government plans to meet with Santaco once a week for six months to resolve permit and licensing issues.

We are going to meet once every week for the next six weeks to sort out the permitting and route issues. Ricardo Mackenzie, MEC of Mobility - Western Cape government

Santaco originally planned a stay-away in order to challenge the city's decision to allow the Golden Arrow Bus Services to continue operating on the notorious B97 route that was reopened to taxis in December after a deadly dispute saw it closed for several months.

Moreover, Santaco says the continued impounding of minibus taxis for traffic violations, while drivers wait for operating permits is unfair.

However, the Western Cape government is trying to strike a balance between all parties, says Mackenzie.

Freedom of business and freedom of association are non-negotiables… anybody can operate anywhere if they have legitimate permitting and licensing from the government. Ricardo Mackenzie, MEC of Mobility - Western Cape government

