



We all love the beach so let's do our part to keep it clean!

How?

In collaboration with 41 Restaurant and the Camps Bay Ratepayers' Association, the beach clean up will happen on 25 February between 10 and 11 am.

The meeting spot is opposite 41 Restaurant.

Let's not leave this initiative stranded.

Here's to doing our part to keep our public beaches clean and pleasant for everyone.

And let's all remember to take responsibility for our trash whenever we're at the beach.

See you there!

This article first appeared on KFM : Help keep Camps Bay beach clean