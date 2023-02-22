Streaming issues? Report here
'We don't have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

22 February 2023 9:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Formula E
Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
FITNESS REGIMES
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.

Liezel van der Westhuizen chats to Africa Melane recently about the much anticipated Formula E happening in Cape Town on 25 February.

Kelvin van der Linde (26) - the first South African to compete in an E-Prix also joins the conversation to chat about his training for the race.

Listen to their chat below.

Van der Westhuizen says that Formula E isn't only about driving a car.

She reports some interesting facts from a study done by the University of Portsmouth that said...

A driver has to have mental fitness too. They make 50 major decisions for each kilometre driven, requiring almost immediate reaction.

Van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

Van der Westhuizen also says training for some drivers may look like:

1) Working out two to two and a half hours a day.

2) Doing core and strength exercises such as cycling, rowing or cross fit.

3) Training virtually on an e-prix simulated circuit.

4) Undergoing reaction training for expert eye-body coordination.

Kelvin van der Linde (26) - the first South African to compete in Formula E weighed in on his specific training and its challenges since Formula E racing cars are "much heavier" and don't have power steering...

This car is extremely physical to drive. To be brutally honest, I was not prepared for it. In Formula 1, they have power steering… in Formula E, it’s different, we don’t have power steering, so all of the steering forces we… experiencing are absolutely raw. So, you can imagine on the street circuit you have the bumps, you have the curb riding and all these forces are coming through our arms and through our shoulders, through our chest… it’s a massive challenge. Now, with the new generation of cars, it’s a lot heavier… its made the car extremely difficult to drive.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

Because Formula E is a different style of racing with heavier cars, Van de Linde says he's had to adapt his gym routine from endurance to a lot more strength training…

So, I’ve really had to up my game in the gym… a lot of strength work that I'm typically used to. In the endurance side of racing that I did in the past, it was always about endurance training, a lot of cycling, long distance cycling and losing a lot of weight… we didn’t have to be strong because we had power steering on those cars whereas here, it's the complete opposite. I’ve had to bulk up in the last three to four weeks… do a lot more strength training… kind of forget about cardio. It was a big shocker. It's a different style of racing.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

All in all, fitness is crucial for Formula E racers...

These cars are very physical to drive. Some drivers are even saying that the cars are driving them around at points in the race track. So it’s been a big challenge and made it very crucial to be fit.

Kelvin van der Linde, South African Formula E Driver

Knowing how much training goes into this sport, the passion and pride... watching it makes it all the more extraordinary.

We wish Van der Linde and the other racers all the best for this weekend.

Don't have tickets yet? Get them here.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit




