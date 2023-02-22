[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will deliver the 2023 Budget Speech to the National Assembly in the Cape Town City Hall at 2pm.
Economists expect the country’s unstable electricity supply to be top of the agenda.
Watch the live stream below from 2pm:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155449256_south-africa-solar-and-wind-energy-digital-graph-concept-renewable-energy-industrial-illustration-3d.html?vti=mobjbfffld20svx869-1-5
More from MyMoney Online
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More
Want to start a business or side hustle? Cape Town offers several FREE courses
If you've ever considered starting a business but don't know where to start, the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy is for you.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More
Nifty debit/credit card tricks that can 'earn' you R10 000 over five years
It’s a free lunch if you use your debit and credit cards in this way.Read More