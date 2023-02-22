Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.
During Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation Address, he announced Russia's suspension of its participation in the New START Treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and America.
RELATED: Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv
Russia is ready to resume nuclear weapons testing, warned Putin.
The moment we start talking about the abandoning of anything nuclear that's agreed between two nuclear powers, it gets scary.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68505512_the-explosion-of-a-nuclear-bomb-in-the-city-.html?vti=mpq2ybfrszt048vvun-1-107
More from World
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday
Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.Read More
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game
A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets.Read More
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China.Read More
Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan
Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere?Read More
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages
Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy.Read More
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog
A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her.Read More
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.Read More
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.Read More