Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa?





John Maytham interviews Kagiso Khaole, General Manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

Uber wants all rides in the US, Canada, and Europe to be in all-electric vehicles by 2030.

How realistic would such a move be in South Africa, with its seemingly never-ending energy crisis?

Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

Uber believes loadshedding is a hurdle that can be overcome and Khaole says the company is well on track for their all-electric vehicles (EV) goal by 2030, and zero-emissions goal by 2040.

Drivers could, for example, charge their EVs during off-peak hours, or overnight.

The company could also make electric cars more accessible by way of renting them out.

We're not doing this because we think it's a clever thing for marketing. We really do believe that this is the right thing to do. Kagiso Khaole, General Manager – Uber Sub-Saharan Africa

I really don't want to undermine what you're trying to do, but it seems to me that in the South African context, this is a big elephant you've got to chew bit by bit. John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham

