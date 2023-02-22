Uber plans to be all-electric by 2030, but is this realistic in South Africa?
John Maytham interviews Kagiso Khaole, General Manager of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.
Uber wants all rides in the US, Canada, and Europe to be in all-electric vehicles by 2030.
How realistic would such a move be in South Africa, with its seemingly never-ending energy crisis?
RELATED: What To Expect At The First-Ever Cape Town E-Prix
Uber believes loadshedding is a hurdle that can be overcome and Khaole says the company is well on track for their all-electric vehicles (EV) goal by 2030, and zero-emissions goal by 2040.
Drivers could, for example, charge their EVs during off-peak hours, or overnight.
The company could also make electric cars more accessible by way of renting them out.
We're not doing this because we think it's a clever thing for marketing. We really do believe that this is the right thing to do.Kagiso Khaole, General Manager – Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
I really don't want to undermine what you're trying to do, but it seems to me that in the South African context, this is a big elephant you've got to chew bit by bit.John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham
Click here to read the full statement from Uber's CEO.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134319425_kyiv-ukraine-july-3-2019-smiling-girl-in-straw-hat-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-isolated-on-purp.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More