Animals have emotions too... here's how to teach children compassion for them
If you have a pet, you'll know that they're full of personality and lead rich emotional lives.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says that teaching children to respect their pets and to understand that they have feelings can have a "knock-on effect on how animals are treated in communities and the next generation".
Here are some tips for a safe relationship between your child and pet...
1) Let your child learn how to understand their pet's (body) language
Yes, just like us, pets relay emotions through body language cues.
Find out more about how dogs and cats communicate by getting in touch with an accredited behaviourist or force-free training school.
You can tell if your dog is happy, worried or stressed by looking at their posture, mouth, tail and more.
Learn how to spot these emotions below:
2) Nurture a safe relationship between child and pet
Accidental injuries between a pet and child might affect how your child feels about pets and how they treat them.
So, ensure that playtime between the two are supervised, relaxed and comfortable.
3) Teach your kid about pet consent
Not all animals enjoy patting, handling, being brushed or being picked up.Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Experts
Teach kids that naturally pets do not like to be smothered, hugged randomly, disturbed while sleeping or handled roughly.
They should avoid frightening a resting pet and call them over gently.
4) Garner compassion, care, and kindness
Teach these skills by allowing kids to:
1) Clean up after their pet.
2) Keep their pet's environment clean and healthy.
3) Give them fresh water and food daily.
4) Take them to the doctor when they’re sick.
5) Keep track of their vet appointments.
6) Not tease their pets by taking toys from them.
7) Avoid screaming and shouting near them because they have sensitive ears.
5) Let them get social
If your pet goes for training, allow the children to get involved too.
And encourage interactive games between them so they can have positive bonding experiences together.
Some general rules to teach kids about animals outside their home are...
1) Never pet an animal they don't know.
2) If a dog chases them, "stand still like a tree", this means:
-
Standing still
-
Crossing their arms over their chest
-
Looking at the ground (avoid staring at the dog).
Here's to safe and loving child-pet relationships that lasts fur-ever!
This article first appeared on KFM : Animals have emotions too... here's how to teach children compassion for them
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=kids+and+pets&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More