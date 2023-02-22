Animals have emotions too... here's how to teach children compassion for them





If you have a pet, you'll know that they're full of personality and lead rich emotional lives.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says that teaching children to respect their pets and to understand that they have feelings can have a "knock-on effect on how animals are treated in communities and the next generation".

Here are some tips for a safe relationship between your child and pet...

1) Let your child learn how to understand their pet's (body) language

Yes, just like us, pets relay emotions through body language cues.

Find out more about how dogs and cats communicate by getting in touch with an accredited behaviourist or force-free training school.

You can tell if your dog is happy, worried or stressed by looking at their posture, mouth, tail and more.

Learn how to spot these emotions below:

Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA website

2) Nurture a safe relationship between child and pet

Accidental injuries between a pet and child might affect how your child feels about pets and how they treat them.

So, ensure that playtime between the two are supervised, relaxed and comfortable.

3) Teach your kid about pet consent

Not all animals enjoy patting, handling, being brushed or being picked up. Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Experts

Teach kids that naturally pets do not like to be smothered, hugged randomly, disturbed while sleeping or handled roughly.

They should avoid frightening a resting pet and call them over gently.

4) Garner compassion, care, and kindness

Teach these skills by allowing kids to:

1) Clean up after their pet.

2) Keep their pet's environment clean and healthy.

3) Give them fresh water and food daily.

4) Take them to the doctor when they’re sick.

5) Keep track of their vet appointments.

6) Not tease their pets by taking toys from them.

7) Avoid screaming and shouting near them because they have sensitive ears.

5) Let them get social

If your pet goes for training, allow the children to get involved too.

And encourage interactive games between them so they can have positive bonding experiences together.

Some general rules to teach kids about animals outside their home are...

1) Never pet an animal they don't know.

2) If a dog chases them, "stand still like a tree", this means:

Standing still

Crossing their arms over their chest

Looking at the ground (avoid staring at the dog).

Here's to safe and loving child-pet relationships that lasts fur-ever!

This article first appeared on KFM : Animals have emotions too... here's how to teach children compassion for them