'They see us and want a slice of the pie' - scholar transport operator on taxis





Clarence Ford speaks to "Simon", an anonymous scholar transport operator.

Simon says he has been approached by taxi operators asking for a portion of his monthly incomes .

He says there is a threat of danger every day.

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

This anonymous person, who we will refer to as Simon, has a contract with government to operate as a scholar transport operator.

He says that the taxi industry has seen other transport vehicles operating regularly and is now demanding a share of their income.

They see vehicles driving in the areas everyday and all of a sudden they want a slice of the pie. Simon, Scholar Transport Operator

Simon adds he has been approached by taxi operators and they are not instructing him to stop operating, but are asking for a cut of his profits at the end of each month.

He says that this request comes with an implied threat and it got to the point where he took it up with the previous minister of mobility and was in contact with a liaison who spoke to him every day and he was regularly working with law enforcement.

Simon says that eventually the people who approached him backed down, but he still feels there is the potential of danger every day.

If someone just randomly throws a stone at a moving bus, [you wonder] was it just a naughty child in the area or was it a warning? Simon, Scholar Transport Operator

He adds that in some areas there are too many taxis on the road, they are struggling to earn the money they need as a result, so they try to get money in other ways.

He says there was a case two years ago with a bus operator on the West Coast who was also approached by taxi operators asking for a cut of his earnings.

The bus operator ignored them and a week later two bus drivers were shot and killed.

People are so desperate they are willing to kill. Simon, Scholar Transport Operator

Simon adds that the reckless driving we sometimes see from taxi operators is because they are chasing their targets.

