[WATCH] YoungstaCPT hypes up #GalaxyKDay with performance of 'Benni McCarthy'





He was born Riyadh Roberts, but these days, most people know him by his professional name YoungstaCPT.

For those late to the party, he is a South African rapper whose music has been known to depict Cape Town, the Cape Flats and Cape Malay heritage.

In addition to his inclusion on the line-up, YoungstaCPT was celebrating his new single, released alongside producer Shaney Jay.

The track, titled Benni McCarthy, is dedicated to Benni McCarthy, in memory of local rapper AKA who was killed in a shooting in Durban.

It's kind of paining me to release it and to have to promote a song, but I know also why it happened at this time... I just wanted to make sure I do something that also honours him. YoungstaCPT

YoungstaCPT and Shaney Jay performed "Benni McCarthy" live on Kfm 94.5. You can listen to the interview and watch their performance in the media clips below.

