SA motoring industry awaits Godongwa’s budget speech in its struggle for support

• On the 14 February, the European parliament finally gave formal approval to ban all internal combustion vehicles by 2035.

• The decision threatens South Africa’s automotive sector and economy as the the EU, is moving away from fossil fuels in great strides.

The South African motoring industry is facing potential disaster as its biggest market – combustion cars might not exist beyond 2035.

This follows the global move to carbon neutrality announced by the EU who are aiming for it to be instituted by 2050.

In response to the above, SA’s local automotive sector has now released a thought leadership discussion document on new-energy vehicles (NEVs), to remain globally competitive.

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) CEO, Mikel Mabasa, says the industry needs government support, which has reportedly been “painfully slow” in finalising its governance and policy transformation priorities.

In order for South Africa to be able to produce these vehicles we cannot be able to do so with authority, without the support we need from our government. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA)

Meanwhile competitors, such as the US expects to have an electric vehicle (EV) charging network of half a million stations across the country by 2030, through an ambitious $7.5 billion, federally funded programme.

While China, the world’s largest car market, has seen a significant increased sales of vehicles by as much as 61% in 2022. Moreover, its companies are innovating faster.

In addition, the country car manufacturing system is largely reliant on imports, sourcing 61% of all parts, says Mabasa.

