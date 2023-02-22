Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Increasing amount of abandoned pet bunnies straining animal welfare sanctuaries

22 February 2023 12:50 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Bunny
sanctuary
Animal sanctuary
abandoned pet

Hymne Laubscher, runs a bunny sanctuary in Gordon's Bay and joins Pippa Hudson to flag the problem of abandoned pet bunnies.

Hymne runs Fluffy the Great, a rabbit sanctuary named after Fluffy, the first rabbit rescued by the sanctuary. She joins Pippa Hudson to explain the problem caused by owners abandoning pet rabbits in the wild.

She explains that bunny rescue organisations are being strained by the amount of abandoned domestic bunnies because most other animal welfare organisations are not equipped to care for rabbits.

They are focused on dogs and cats and they don't have the facilities to handle bunnies so what happens if bunnies are surrendered to the SPCA or animal welfare, if they don't get adopted very soon, they will just get put to sleep.

Hymne Laubscher, Runs Fluffy the Great bunny sanctuary

She explains that bunnies are still sold in pet stores and are perceived to be cheap pets that are easy to care for which often means that pet owners are uninformed about the extent of what's needed to care for a bunny, the unexpected cost and difficulty often leading to abandonment.

That is quite a problem because bunnies are not expensive, you can buy a bunny for 50 to 150 Rand. And then people realize a bunny needs special foods, bunnies get sick and they need special exotic vets, not all the veterinarians can treat bunnies and then they also realize that to sterilize a female bunny can cost up to 2000 Rand.

Hymne Laubscher, Fluffy the Great Bunny Sanctuary

Hymne states that the problem lies with pet stores that are still selling bunnies when the sales of dogs and cats are prohibited. She elaborates that the pet store have various problems when selling bunnies, such as not being able to determine sex and selling bunnies too young.

Most pet shop owners are not trained to sex these bunnies, especially the babies, it's very difficult when they're small. They also sell bunnies too young, bunnies are supposed to stay with the mother until they're at least eight weeks old and the pet shop sells them way younger than that.

Hymne Laubscher, Fluffy the Great Bunny Sanctuary

Hymne also clears up a misconception that bunnies are suitable pets for young children, she explains that bunnies are prey animals who will often bite, kick and scratch when picked up.

Then the children don't want to play with the bunny or interact with the bunny anymore and it becomes the parents responsibility, and then the parents also don't want to handle the responsibility anymore and often the bunny ends up in a little hutch int the backyard which is very unfair and very cruel to the bunny.

Hymne Laubscher, Fluffy the Great Bunny Sanctuary

Hymne advocates for certain measures to be put into place to help curb the problem.

So our main thing is to stop the breeding, stop the selling at pet shops and also to get more affordable sterilisation for bunnies.

Hymne Laubscher, Fluffy the Great Bunny Sanctuary

She also asks that people contact a rescue for information about keeping bunnies before purchasing or if you have a bunny that you can no longer care for.

Scroll up to listen to the interview




