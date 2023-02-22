Cinnabun the rabbit is looking for a home. Will YOU adopt her?
Meet Cinnabun - this cutie is up for adoption!
She's a sweet, soft, affectionate and inquisitive soul who enjoys independence and doing her own thing.
You're a perfect fit if:
1) You can offer a spacious area with lots of enrichment to keep her stimulated
2) Pass the home inspection
Rabbits adopted from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA are microchipped and sterilised.
If you haven't taken care of a rabbit before, some helpful things to know are:
-
Rabbits live for about eight to 12 years
-
They eat their own poop and it's perfectly normal for their unique digestive system
-
Rabbits' teeth are ever-growing. Their top teeth grow at a rate of 3mm per week
-
They're super smart and can be trained
-
Rabbits can become stressed very easily and are prone to digestive disorders
-
Digging is a natural part of their behaviour
-
Temperatures above 30°C in combination with high relative humidity lead to a risk of heat stress, which can cause infertility and death
-
A healthy rabbit is active, alert, sociable, eats and drinks regularly with clean fur, and clear eyes, breathes clearly and hops and moves normally
-
An unhealthy rabbit might have skin lesions, abnormal hair loss, distressed breathing, lethargy, overgrown teeth, eye and nasal discharge, diarrhoea or dirt around the anal area.
Here's to hoping that Cinnabun finds a loving home!
Find out which other animals are up for adoption, here.
