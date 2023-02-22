Earn less than R7500 pm? You qualify for indigent support or rates relief





If your total household income is R7500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity, waste collection and property rates.

How to apply for indigent support:

Fill out the application form depending on your desired language, which can be found here.

As part of the application these following documents need to be provided:

Proof of identification (ID/Passport)

Bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account

Bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account

Consent to have meters installed. This is only applicable if you owe the City money and a prepaid electricity meter has not yet been installed

If you have inherited the house, a copy of the estate documents

If you are employed, the following will need to be included in your application:

Latest salary/wage payslip or a letter from an employer stating your income

If you are self-employed, a sworn affidavit stating how much you earn per month

Proof if you receive a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension

If you are unemployed, the following will need to be included in your application:

Sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed

Sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income

How to apply for indigent rates relief:

If you earn between R4501 and R7500, you can qualify for indigent rates relief.

If your property has a municipal value of less than R300 000, you will not pay rates after being granted indigent rates relief.

In addition, if the property has a municipal value of more than R300 000, you will not pay rates on the first R300 000.

Fill out the application form depending on your desired language, which can be found here.

As part of the application, these following documents need to be provided:

Proof of identification

Bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bank account

Bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that you do not have a bond account

If you are employed, the following will need to be included in your application:

Latest salary/wage payslip or a letter from an employer stating your income

If you are self-employed, a sworn affidavit stating how much you earn per month

Proof that you receive a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension

If you are unemployed, the following will need to be included in your application:

Sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed

Sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income

Once the applications have been completed you can submit it:

In person via a walk-in centre

Via email at indigent.relief@capetown.gov.za

Or you can post it to Director: Revenue, City of Cape Town, PO BOX 655, Cape Town, 8000

The City requests that a certified copy of your identity document/other proof of identity is submitted, and not the original document.