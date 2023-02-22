'Down with the monarchy, we deserve privacy!' South Park ROASTS Harry and Meghan





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The episode centres around the ‘Prince and Princess of Canada’ who are embarking on a privacy tour

The cartoons look just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

FILE: A South Park episode poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: @southpark/Instagram

The episode of South Park revolves around a fictional prince and princess of Canada who are embarking on a worldwide privacy tour.

They never mention the words Meghan Markle and Harry… Although in the cartoon they look exactly like Megan and Harry. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

The episode hilariously mocks the fact that the pair regularly say they want privacy, but their actions show an addiction to the limelight.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly so upset that they intend to sue South Park. In conflicting reports, the pair claims they have no intention to sue and find the whole thing ‘boring’ and ‘baseless’.

Every famous person and their aunty has been ripped and roasted by South Park. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

