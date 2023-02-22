Midday Report Express: The much-anticipated budget speech for a frustrated SA





It is budget speech day for South Africans and Kevin Brandt is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground. Brandt spoke to locals and union leaders ahead of anticipated protests.

Staying with budget expectations, Bianca Botes, Citadel Global director joined Mandy Weiner in discussion on where the country energy crisis should fall in Godongwana’s agenda.

And the Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) is concerned about rising inequality in a time of disaster. Dominic Brown, spokesperson for BJC explains why.

Now onto water issues, Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Lebogang Maile gives an update on plans to help the 329 people affected by the floods. This as two people are still missing.

Rand Water announced a 30-hour water interruption as it launched its newly-built 210 Megalitre Vlakfontein Reservoir, in the City of Ekurhuleni. Sipho Mosai, Chief Executive at Rand Water has the details.

Onto court news now, we visit developments into the Nulane fraud trial, Erin Bates, Newzroom Afrika reporter unpacks former Deloitte employee - Thomas Church’s testimonial.

Then to the Judicial Council Tribunal continuing into Judge Makhubele’s misconduct charges. She was both a judge and a PRASA chair, Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News reporter has details into the proceedings.

