UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
The UK is having a shortage of fruits and vegetables.
-
Supermarkets have begun limiting how much fresh produce customers can buy.
Fresh fruit and vegetables are in short supply in the UK and supermarkets are now putting limits on customer purchase.
Perishables such as tomatoes and broccoli are now limited to two or three for each customer.
In addition to this, Friedman says the costs of this type of produce has skyrocketed.
Basic things, like these vegetables, have become so expensive that people who eat a lot of vegetables are struggling to buy fresh produce.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One of the reasons for this is that there have been unfavourable weather conditions in Spain and Morocco where the UK imports a fair amount of its produce.
In addition to this, high energy costs are forcing local British farmers to shut off their greenhouses which means that they are also not producing as much locally.
There are a lot of factors at play here.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80342773_young-african-man-buying-vegetables-in-grocery-section-at-supermarket-black-man-choose-vegetables-in.html
More from World
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday
Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.Read More
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game
A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets.Read More
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China.Read More
Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan
Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere?Read More
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog
A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her.Read More
Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States
President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.Read More
Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box
A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.Read More
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.Read More