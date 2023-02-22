UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages

Streaming issues? Report here
07:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point. 24 February 2023 1:12 PM
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA. 24 February 2023 12:36 PM
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States. 24 February 2023 12:33 PM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s su... 24 February 2023 4:57 AM
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to... 23 February 2023 7:36 PM
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list. 24 February 2023 4:35 PM
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles “Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season. 22 February 2023 5:53 PM
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law. 24 February 2023 1:23 PM
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend. 24 February 2023 9:16 AM
Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest. 24 February 2023 6:17 AM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China. 24 February 2023 8:58 AM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages

22 February 2023 12:27 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
United Kingdom
fresh produce
Barbara Friedman
Grocery Store
Clarence Ford

Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.

  • The UK is having a shortage of fruits and vegetables.

  • Supermarkets have begun limiting how much fresh produce customers can buy.

Image: © rido/123rf.com
Image: © rido/123rf.com

Fresh fruit and vegetables are in short supply in the UK and supermarkets are now putting limits on customer purchase.

Perishables such as tomatoes and broccoli are now limited to two or three for each customer.

In addition to this, Friedman says the costs of this type of produce has skyrocketed.

Basic things, like these vegetables, have become so expensive that people who eat a lot of vegetables are struggling to buy fresh produce.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

One of the reasons for this is that there have been unfavourable weather conditions in Spain and Morocco where the UK imports a fair amount of its produce.

In addition to this, high energy costs are forcing local British farmers to shut off their greenhouses which means that they are also not producing as much locally.

There are a lot of factors at play here.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the audio above for more.




United Kingdom
fresh produce
Barbara Friedman
Grocery Store
Tags:

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa

24 February 2023 12:45 PM

Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday

24 February 2023 12:02 PM

Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.

© funniefarm5/123rf.com

Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game

24 February 2023 10:14 AM

A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets.

© strebkov/123rf.com

A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine

24 February 2023 8:58 AM

Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China.

Screenshot of video showing mysterious sphere object washed up on beach in Japan

Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan

23 February 2023 12:52 PM

Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere?

© yanukit/123rf.com

Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog

22 February 2023 9:22 AM

A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her.

© kreml/123rf.com

Vladimir Putin ends nuclear weapons control treaty with United States

22 February 2023 9:10 AM

President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.

Letter lost in 1916 delivered in London more than 100 years later. Picture: @kalmantibs/Twitter.

Puzzling century-old letter was recently delivered to a London post box

21 February 2023 1:10 PM

A mysterious letter, dated 1916, was found after it was mailed to a London address.

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe

21 February 2023 10:23 AM

Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

Joe Biden embarks on 'high-risk' trip to Kyiv

21 February 2023 8:47 AM

US President Joe Biden has promised to release another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

EWN Highlights

'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi

24 February 2023 8:57 PM

Govt's stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hurting SA, says ActionSA

24 February 2023 7:45 PM

Nigeria's tense election campaign ends with appeals for calm

24 February 2023 7:02 PM

