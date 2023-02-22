Research reveals 10 of the most popular dishes in Mzansi right now





Recent research released on 20 February by TasteAtlas proved what most of us already know about South African food - that local is lekker!

Taste Atlas is one of the top travel guides for traditional foods around the world.

The research revealed a list of 100 most popular African foods and beverages - 10 of the top-rated foods are from South Africa.

So what are the 10 dishes? Get ready to lick your lips, Mzansi, they are:

1) Braai

2) Blatjang (AKA chutney)

3) Bunny chows

4) Roosterkoek

5) Potjiekos

6) Biltong

7) Koeksisters

8) Bobotie

9) Boerewors

10) Malva pudding

Of course, these foods are simply lekker, but each of them also originated because of our country’s rich and diverse history which makes them extra special for us before they started "trending".

Here’s to the rainbow nation making the international cuisine's list - let's continue representing all the flavours, spices and everything nice, we certainly have loads more to offer!

