What are those?! Celebs have been spotted wearing cartoonish red boots
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent.
-
These boots initially were sold for $350.
-
They are comically larger than average boots.
An art collective called MSCHF has created these cartoon-like red rubber boots based on the cartoon character Astroboy.
Friedman says several celebrities have been wearing these shoes, which are comically larger than average boots, and videos of people wearing them have done well on social media.
On TikTok the boots have garnered millions of views and some of them are just absolutely hilarious.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Iggy Azalea is one of the celebrities who has been spotted sporting the boots on Instagram.
Initially, the boots cost $350, but some people have been reselling them for over $1 000.
They have become the must have fashion accessory to get your hands on.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 06:28.
