New Eskom bailout pushes up SA debt servicing costs 'but Eskom has to function'
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced another huge bailout for Eskom during his 2023 Budget Speech on Wednesday.
- Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General at National Treasury.
While Eskom has been given a lifeline with another huge bailout from government, the 2023 Budget held some good news around tax incentives to go solar, for both households and businesses.
The debt relief for Eskom amounts to R254 billion and will be paid out over the next three years. (Eskom's debt is currently at R423 billion.)
National Treasury said the last 15 years’ worth of bailouts amounting to R263 billion were not enough to stop the collapse of the utility's balance sheet.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 Budget Speech in the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
He explained two reasons for the decision.
Firstly, it will ease pressure on the company’s balance sheet, enabling it to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure. It will also allow Eskom to conduct the maintenance required to improve the availability of electricity.Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
Secondly, R337 billion of Eskom’s debt is already government guaranteed. Explicitly taking on this debt, will reduce fiscal risk and enhance long term fiscal sustainability.Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
Bruce Whitfield asks Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General at National Treasury, how the debt relief for Eskom will work in practical terms,
This is a three-year arrangement where we will be paying the debt that's due for the next two years, with a bigger payment in the third year.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
The way it's been done means there are also some accounting mechanisms set that have to be explained because it's a balance sheet transaction.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
Considering South Africa already has an enormous debt problem which is sucking money out of services, is this Eskom bailout not happening, again, at the expense of South African citizens?
RELATED: Budget 2023: This is how much more social grant support we'll see
It's a fair comment, replies Momoniat.
There's no doubt that state expenditure has crippled our major state entities, particularly Eskom and Transnet, and we are paying a huge price as a country and as its people, and that is reflected in a sense in the loadshedding that you see... and the problem preceded state capture.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
At the same, says Momoniat, we have to get the lights back on.
We have to get Eskom functioning, to be able to run the plants that they have now even as we plan for a future of renewables and cleaner energy for the future.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
He acknowledges the fact that another bailout for Eskom will significantly push up the country's debt burden and its debt servicing costs.
This is a physical factor. Our debt servicing costs are now going to come from being the second highest expenditure to the highest, exceeding now education... And the sooner we can get a decline, there will be more funds available for real delivery rather than paying off interest.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-vUDG1pn6uo
