Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?





This week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" with the Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios - on The Money Show

- MAQ washing powder is a popular brand - is encouraging "bad behaviour" by its clientele ethical?

- In a "Hacks with MAQ" episode the presenter suggests consumers use their "gogo" to take advantage of the pensioners' discount.

Screengrab from a "Hacks with MAQ" video posted on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) "zeros" in on MAQ washing powder.

In a "Hacks with MAQ" radio episode, consumers are given a money-saving tip which is a touch underhand.

The so-called real expert suggests taking "gogo" grocery shopping and then putting two of everything in your trolley (one for her and one for you) to take advantage of the pensioners' discount.

"Look at you, clever man you are!" he proclaims.

Patricios explains his issue with the ad.

I'm not saying some of us haven't said to granny or dad or whoever 'you should add some stuff so I could get a bit of a discount'... but I think brands need to be ethical... and ethics is a bit of a slippery slope. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I think brands need to foster good behaviour rather than bad behaviour and that's what I don't like about this ad. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I get it. MAQ aren't idiots - they've been around for a long time and they're selling tons of the stuff... Thiis is a critique of advertising, not whether the advertising actually works or but how it lands. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

