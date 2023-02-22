Is your milk going sour too soon? Here is why and what you can do to stop it
Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, Jompie Burger, managing director at the Dairy Standard Agency and Christine Leighton, manager of Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project.
-
As a result of loadshedding and high temperatures many people have found their milk is going sour before the best before date.
-
Keeping your milk at the back of the fridge can help it last longer.
The combination of high temperatures and schedule blackouts of up to four and half hours at a time, has not been a great combination for maintaining the cold chain, which is impacting how long our milk lasts.
It should not come as a surprise that a lot more milk appears to be going off a few days before its claimed best before date.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
This issue is not just impacting people in their homes, Burger says that the energy supply issues and the heat is impacting the entire milk supply chain.
Milk goes off when there is a break in the cold chain as lactic acid bacteria ferments the lactose and turns it into lactic acid, which lowers the milks pH and gives it a sour taste.
If you want to help your milk last longer there are certain things you can do to maintain the cold chain.
For example, Leighton says that you should not store your milk in the fridge door as you will then open it into a warm room.
Preferably put your milk at the back of the fridge.Christine Leighton, Manager - Milk SA’s Consumer Education Project
In addition to this you keeping a cooler bag in the boot of your car when you know you are going to buy milk can help prevent it from getting too warm.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More