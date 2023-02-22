Light aircraft crashes resulting in closures on the R43





The aircraft crashed at around 1PM and the R43 between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach has been closed.

FILE: A light aircraft crashed on the R43 near Pearly Beach. Picture: Overstrand Municipality/Facebook

Overstand Fire and Rescue services were clearing the scene and a stop-and-go system will be put in place once that has been completed.

The pilot and the co-pilot are reported to be fine and no other injuries have been reported.

We reached out to the South African Civil Aviation Authority for further details and received an automated response that they would provide further details in the coming days.