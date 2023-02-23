Face masks still have a role to play - virologist
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, the head of virology at Stellenbosch University, about whether there are still circumstances when we should be wearing facemasks in public.
Preiser believes it is an individual's personal choice, however, highly advises the public to wear masks in crowded spaces.
It’s really to protect yourself and others around you. There are infections around, and there are people who have been vaccinated but are still vulnerable because they are immune compromised.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical virology - Stellenbosch University
He says that there will be quite a number of respiratory illnesses going around in winter, and they may be worse as we have not had as much exposure to them in a while.
I would not mandate masks, however, individuals should take precautions depending on individual circumstances. The mask will play a role.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical virology - Stellenbosch University
There is little research evidence to support the use of masks to prevent infections, says Presider, but adds that this does not mean that masks do not help. There have not been sufficient studies done to support it.
Wearing masks on an individual basis will still play a role.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical virology - Stellenbosch University
