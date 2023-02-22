Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles
Sibusiso Vilakazi has opened up about his off field struggles and how that has contributed to him leaving TS Galaxy.
“Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season.
Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic had suggested that Vilakazi’s lack of effort in training and in matches were the main factors in ending his contract after just 10 matches.
Speaking on #MSW, the 33-year-old has given his side of the story.
I can’t control his [Ramovic’s] views and what he sees. I don’t know what space he is in personally and how that could have affected his decision making.Sibusiso Vilakazi, former TS Galaxy midfielder.
My daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy and she would have seizures between 10pm and midnight and that happened towards the end of the year last year. That started to lead the coach into thinking that I was not putting in effort. I made him aware of the situation and I thought he and the other coaches I spoke to would take it to the president, but that didn’t happen I don’t think.Sibusiso Vilakazi, former TS Galaxy midfielder.
The former Bidvest Wits, Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player also revealed the mental toll that the last few months have had on him.
My daughter is only 4 years old and something like this has happened to her, its tough as a father to see that. Health shakes everything up and this situation almost tore my family apart. At the start of this year, things began to get better and that gave us hope that we would have a bit of a break.Sibusiso Vilakazi, former TS Galaxy midfielder.
I have almost had to become two different people. One is Vila who takes care of business on the field and then the other Sibusiso who goes home and looks after his daughter. I feel like this whole situation made the coach write me off.Sibusiso Vilakazi, former TS Galaxy midfielder.
Vilakazi is still without a club but did reveal that he has been training with Sekhukhune United.
Watch the full interview with Sibusiso Vilakazi below.
This article first appeared on 947 : Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles
