New SA Tourism board members have no tourism experience - Rebecca Davis
John Maythem speaks to Daily Maverick Journalist, Rebecca Davis about her findings on the new board members for SA Tourism.
Following the registration of the three board members, Davis says she eventually tracked down the names of the new SA Tourism board members after struggling to find the list in the Government Gazette or SA Tourism website.
I managed to get ahold of the list (of the new board), of eleven names, and none of them is a tourism professional.Rebecca Davis, Journalist – Daily Maverick
According to Davis, the members that resigned are experienced individuals with decades of experience in the tourism industry such as former COO of Tsogo Sun Ravi Nadasen.
Davis adds that they are being replaced by communications consultants, gender commissioners, and doctors who do not have experience in tourism.
She flagged the issue of lack of tourism experience with the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu’s office, however, her spokesperson noted that those selected have strong governance skills and extensive board experience.
The board is responsible for developing the marketing strategy for SA Tourism. You have to be very sure of yourself as an individual to think you can draw up a marketing tourism strategy without experience in either marketing or tourism.Rebecca Davis, Journalist – Daily Maverick
