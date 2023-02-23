MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Day Trip
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point. 24 February 2023 1:12 PM
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA. 24 February 2023 12:36 PM
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States. 24 February 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s su... 24 February 2023 4:57 AM
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to... 23 February 2023 7:36 PM
View all Business
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list. 24 February 2023 4:35 PM
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles “Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season. 22 February 2023 5:53 PM
View all Sport
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law. 24 February 2023 1:23 PM
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend. 24 February 2023 9:16 AM
Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest. 24 February 2023 6:17 AM
View all Entertainment
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China. 24 February 2023 8:58 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu discovered in aftermath of Türkiye quake Ghana international Christian Atsu played for a number of English Premier League sides before joining Turkish team Hatayspor in Se... 18 February 2023 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be

23 February 2023 3:56 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Thembi Nkadimeng

Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe.

OPINION

The infuriating dysfunction of government is hard to watch. Decisions and actions that appear so simple are often delayed and obstructed by debilitating bureaucracy.

It almost appears as though elected leaders are sabotaging themselves. Why do they make it so difficult?

Every week the news cycle is full of such examples. Problems are created by government’s inefficiencies and are compounded by its inability to solve them.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng was in Mpumalanga this week assessing areas affected by the flooding. A state of disaster has already been put in place to address this. In an interview with me on The Midday Report she spoke about how government’s response could be expedited if government departments worked together, planned together and utilised resources together.

Listen to the full interview below:

“Promptness is not about arriving at the river and looking at it. When you are going there, you would have needed to pull everyone that is needed. So command centers and joint operation committees,” she explained. You can’t have one construction guy from Public Works who has never sat in a meeting before, who doesn’t know the department’s budget, who has to work with someone from another department and doesn’t have a clue. The response to the flooding is an example of a lack of co-ordination by government when it could be much more streamlined.

This week national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the service was not aware of any syndicates involving hitmen.

Crime stats for the last quarter of 2022 showed that at least 3,000 murders in the country involved a firearm, with reports that hitmen were the reason for the murder increase. The statistics show there was a sharp rise in incidents of gun violence in the country. Masemola said that in most cases, police were unable to prevent them from happening.

“In certain cases, we do have intelligence and these people are arrested in time, but unfortunately in other instances, we arrest them after. You have to take note that it’s crime that is planned behind closed doors."

For the national commissioner to say that the police don’t know about syndicates of hitmen is bizarre. There is research and well-publicised reporting on how Cape gangland groupings operate as hired assassins for criminal networks.

Just this very week the High Court in Pietermaritzburg handed down the long-awaited sentencing of a group of hitmen known as the Glebelands Eight. The men were convicted of several murders and other crimes between 2014 and 2016 at the notorious Glebelands hostels in uMlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The trial heard extensive evidence about how the group - led by a former police officer, no less - would intimidate residents in the hostels for “collections” and murder anyone who got in their way.

This is how broken the system is: clearly the crime intelligence gathering and assessing of information is not functioning. Our leaders are in a perpetual state of shock and disbelief.

In another example, for a payment of near on R1 billion over a period of three years, SA Tourism would receive branding on the English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur's kit, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnerships announcements and training camps in South Africa.

SA Tourism argued that the return on investment was worth it to attract tourists to South Africa. Many critics argued that instead of spending money on getting foreigners here, we should rather spend money on making the country safer, securing electricity supply and generally fixing South Africa.

I thought about that this week as I travelled out and back in through OR Tambo International Airport. If I was a foreign tourist travelling through the facility I would have been deeply unimpressed with the country. I found the international terminal to be poorly maintained, the lights weren’t working, the bathrooms weren’t cleaned, the boarding system had to be done manually and to top it all off, the immigration officials at arrivals were pretty miserable.

Surely it is obvious that we should rather be improving the tourist’s experience in the country if we want more of them to come here?

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane is currently without an executive mayor and a mayoral committee because the outgoing mayor Randall Williams submitted two contradictory resignation letters with different dates. After getting a legal opinion, the Speaker resolved that the date of the first resignation letter - 13 February - should be the legal one, so that meant that the term of office of the committee ended at midnight of 13 February.

So now the capital city doesn’t have anyone in charge politically.

Why does it have to be so complicated? These are the examples in the news this week. Next week there will be more.

But the impact of these infuriating dysfunctions on the psyche of the nation is profound. Anecdotally, South Africans are despondent and anxious about the state of the country. They are concerned about stability, about good governance and about service delivery and the economy. They are worried about the power situation and what it means for our future.

There is no doubt that we have big crippling problems. But they are solvable. The only way to solve them is through good, solid decision-making driven by logic and informed by experts and knowledge.

If we are going to make the country work then we have to make good choices and fix the problems that have been created by poor governance.

It really seems so obvious, doesn’t it?


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be




23 February 2023 3:56 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Thembi Nkadimeng

More from Opinion

Screengrab from a "Hacks with MAQ" video posted on YouTube

Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?

23 February 2023 7:15 PM

MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?

23 February 2023 5:14 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Courier Guy on Facebook

[LISTEN] Of COURSE we take things 'too far', we're a courier company!

22 February 2023 5:56 PM

The Courier Guy delivers with another quirky ad having fun with wordplay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lenamay/123rf.com

A newborn automatically gets onto your medical scheme, IF you do things right

21 February 2023 6:50 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on the mistakes that could result in your medical scheme imposing waiting periods for your baby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

SA needs stricter firearm laws, as country faces a 'virus of gun violence'

20 February 2023 7:19 AM

We're back to levels that we had in the late 1990s, and need urgent action to reduce the availability of guns, says Gun Free SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A generic image of a South African court. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The court of public opinion vs the court of law

16 February 2023 3:42 AM

We've made the same mistake with AKA's death that we did with Reeva Steenkamp's - and that's a dangerous game, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Dunlop PotholeFM campaign on YouTube

'Pothole FM': A great idea for a tyre producer, but does Dunlop ad misfire?

14 February 2023 7:38 PM

Dunlop Tyres SA came up with the idea of recording a commercial inside a pothole, tying together the issue of road safety and the state of our roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Stricter SA gun laws after AKA's death? Enforce current laws urges Lester Kiewit

13 February 2023 12:47 PM

With the tragic killing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, some are calling for stricter gun laws, Lester Kiewit weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

[WATCH] Lester Kiewit distils SONA in 2 minutes

10 February 2023 6:53 AM

It's the morning after SONA; Lester Kiewit breaks it down so you don't have to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with a friendly game of rugby

[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby

24 February 2023 1:12 PM

On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts

24 February 2023 12:36 PM

Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Jill Biden pays visit to Namibia and Kenya

First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya

24 February 2023 12:33 PM

This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com

[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM

24 February 2023 12:23 PM

LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA

24 February 2023 10:49 AM

The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'

24 February 2023 7:28 AM

John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic Development

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

24 February 2023 7:17 AM

The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts

24 February 2023 4:57 AM

As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government

23 February 2023 7:36 PM

Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'

23 February 2023 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Road closures for this weekend's Cape Town E-Prix

Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO

Business

We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

Local Business

EWN Highlights

'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi

24 February 2023 8:57 PM

Govt's stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is hurting SA, says ActionSA

24 February 2023 7:45 PM

Nigeria's tense election campaign ends with appeals for calm

24 February 2023 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA