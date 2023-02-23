De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom and its CEO Andre de Ruyter have parted ways with immediate effect.
The utility said that De Ruyter's departure followed a special board meeting on Wednesday where it was mutually agreed that his notice period would be scrapped.
#ESKOM #MEDIASTATEMENT' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 22, 2023
Andrè de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/pCZcYmcV0d
In a statement announcing his resignation in December last year, the Eskom board said that De Ruyter would stay on beyond the stipulated 30 days' notice to 31 March to ensure continuity amid a search for his successor.
However, his departure follows a controversial interview with eNCA journalist, Annika Larsen, where he implicated the African National Congress (ANC) in corruption at Eskom but gave no further evidence or details.
But he said that he approached a minister to express his concerns about the R8.5 billion allocated at COP27.
He said that this was their response.
"The response was, essentially, you have to be pragmatic, you have to in order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit."
There was no mention of this in Eskom's statement on Wednesday night.
Instead, the utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that De Ruyter was leaving earlier than previously announced.
"The board further resolved that Mr De Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period. The acting GCE arrangements are being finalised with the shareholder minister and will be communicated shortly."
Eskom is currently in the throes of the worst bouts of power cuts due to the increased number of breakdowns at several power stations.
The embattled utility has implemented stage 6 power cuts until further notice, citing a shortage in coal supply as a result of the recent heavy rains.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
