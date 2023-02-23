2023 Budget highlights: 'It was a broadly positive budget' - Refilwe Moloto
Lester Kiewit interviews Refilwe Moloto, executive producer and presenter at Primedia.
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his second national Budget Speech.
RELATED: Budget 2023 – everything you need to know
Refilwe Moloto gives a rundown of her highlights from the 2023 Budget Speech.
- Overall, the speech was somewhat positive, considering the state in which the country finds itself
- The Treasury signed off on Eskom's debt relief – R254 million of Eskom's debt will be transferred to Government's balance sheets
- Government announced that R13 billion will be designated to the tax relief on taxpayers – with expenses coming from all angles, this is greatly received
- There was no clarity or details on state-owned enterprises (SOE) bailout, on which Godongwana was expected to report
RELATED: Budget Speech: Will some state-owned enterprises be allowed to fail?
- Social grants have gone up, however, it still does not align with the cost of living in South Africa
- Finance Minister hinted at the fact that South Africa could be greylisted. A decision is expected to delivered on Friday
It was a broadly positive budget considering how dire South Africa's conditions economically are.Refilwe Moloto, Executive producer and presenter – Primedia
The clarity on Eskom was important.Refilwe Moloto, Executive producer and presenter – Primedia
Watch Refilwe Moloto's full review of this year's finances below:
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
More from Business
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.Read More
More from Politics
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA.Read More
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe
Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding.Read More
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
TikToker takes matters into his own hands
A viral TikTok video has been making the rounds as resident spray painted "ANC" next to potholes on the roads of Tshwane.Read More
Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all
After Andre de Ruyter told shared all in an eNCA interview, former Eskom executive question his loyalty to the company.Read More
Too easy to blame Eskom’s failures solely on crime and corruption - BD editor
Mismanagement and procurement are also part of the problem, says Business Day’s, Hillary Joffe.Read More