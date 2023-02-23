Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all





Lester Kiewit interviews Vally Padayachee, energy analyst and former Eskom executive.

An overnight bombshell that's left the country shocked was the immediate release of Eskom's CEO, Andre de Ruyter, following an interview where he shared everything about the internal structures of Eskom and its corruption, leaving no stone unturned.

RELATED: De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect

Eskom released a statement announcing the immediate release, saying that "Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period, but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect".

#ESKOM #MEDIASTATEMENT



Andrè de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/pCZcYmcV0d ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 22, 2023

Padayachee, former Eskom executive weighs in.

While Padayachee refrains from commenting on the contents of the ENCA interview, he does say that the comments made by De Ruyter were "bombshell comments".

He adds that from a professional point of view, there's typically a relationship between the CEO, directors, the board and shareholders.

Padayachee breaks down duties that the CEO should prioritise in the above-mentioned relationship:

Duty of care

Duty of loyalty

Duty of disclosure

The duty of loyalty in big companies such as Eskom requires the CEO to act in the best interest of the stakeholder and board.

De Ruyter discussing the internal discourses of Eskom, was done more so in his own interest rather than that of the stakeholders.

Padayachee questions whether the revelations shared by de Ruyter should've been public, or whether it should've remained internally.

RELATED: Too easy to blame Eskom’s failures solely on crime and corruption - BD editor

The problem that the country now faces is that we're left managing Stage 6 loadshedding without a group chief executive.

Padayachee adds that De Ruyter should've taken this into consideration before doing the interview, as the consequences should've been anticipated.

It's unfortunate and disappointing that the CEO leaves in this situation. Vally Padayachee, Energy Analyst, Former Eskom Executive

Now that De Ruyter has left, who will fill his position?

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.