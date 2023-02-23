It’s Banana Bread Day! Get your day started with this easy muffin recipe





Remember when we were all making banana bread during the lockdown?

Well, today is National Banana Bread Day so we’re bringing it back!

What better way to pay homage to this classic bake then turning it into a quick and convenient muffin mix?

They are a delicious addition for breakfast or a sweet afternoon pick me up.

And the best part? No mixer is required so you will be a pro in no time.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate soda

½ teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

3 medium to large very ripe bananas

½ cup of unsalted butter (melted and cooled)

¾ cup of light or dark brown sugar

2 large eggs (lightly beaten)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Directions: 1) Preheat the oven to 200°C and prepare muffin pan with 12 muffin liners 2) In a large bowl, mash bananas until only small chunks remain. Ass in the melted (and cooled) butter and brown sugar and stir until well combined. 3) Stir in beaten eggs and vanilla until combined. 4) In a separate bowl combine flour, bicarbonate soda, baking powder and salt, stir to combine. 5) Combine wet and dry mixture until just combined – do not overmix. If you choose to include nuts, stir them in. 6) Divide batter between 12 muffin cups 7) Place in oven and immediately reduce oven temperature to 180°C. Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until a toothpick interest into the center of a muffin comes out clean, and the tops are golden brown. 8) Remove from oven and allow to cool for five minutes. Remove muffins from the pan and serve.

And there you have it!

via GIPHY

Think you made more than you bargained for? Left over muffins can be tightly wrapped in a plastic wrap and stored into the refrigerator.

Alternatively, pop them into a freezer bag to store in the freezer.

They can simply be thawed on the counter for about an hour or microwaved for 20 to 30 seconds to enjoy wherever you get a craving.

