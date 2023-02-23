TikToker takes matters into his own hands
Lester Kiewit interviews Gerhard Rossouw, a Tshwane resident.
Effective and reliable service delivery is one of the biggest challenges South Africa faces.
Potholes and the damage they cause to motorists and our pockets is a unique South African tale.
Someone who has had enough of this is Tshwane resident, Gerhard Rossouw.
Forty-eight hours ago, Rossouw took to TikTok where he recorded himself outlining and tagging the potholes with spray paint, along with the letters A-N-C.
Rossouw says that he initially thought that Tshwane was governed by the ANC, which is why he marked the potholes with those letters, but after doing his research, he came to find that it was in fact governed by a DA coalition.
He jokes and adds that he should've actually gone back to add the names of the rest of the parties.
This was done as a way to get attention from the governing party, as there are "sink hole havens" swallowing properties, says Rossouw.
The way it's being handled by whoever governs around here...something's being started, it's not getting finished.Gerhard Rossouw, Resident - Tshwane
Everyone is gatvol with everything that's happening at the moment.Gerhard Rossouw, Resident - Tshwane
Just 24 hours later, the potholes were being fixed.
While they aren't 100% up to standard, Rossouw and the community are grateful that something has been done.
The end result at the end of the day is even though they don't fix it the proper way; the guys are actually trying to do something around here.Gerhard Rossouw, Resident - Tshwane
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Instagram: Efficient Express
