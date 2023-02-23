Love is... 'not a feeling' - Psychologist defines love in 6 life-changing ways
What is love, actually?
Before we get into this, it's important to note that everyone has their own definition and ways of expressing love and it can't really be pinpointed to a universal meaning or feeling - making love that much more interesting to understand.
Most of us also grew up with fairytale-like or distorted views of what love "should be" and unfortunately, love in real life is nothing like romantic comedies.
While many opinions about love exists, renowned clinical psychologist and author, Dr Nicole Le Pera shared her definitions for realistic love on her Instagram on 16 February.
Spoiler alert, she says it's more than a feeling...
In several posts on Instagram, Le Pera lists about six definitions for love
She says love is:
1) A series of choices and behaviours.
2) Love is a process of healing childhood wounds.
3) About having uncomfortable conversations.
4) Learning how to be vulnerable.
5) Learning how to tell the truth.
6) Learning how to live with integrity.
Le Peraalso shares her views on what love isn't
She says love is not:
1) A feeling.
2) About someone completing you.
3) A process of "saving" or "fixing someone".
4) A fantasy or fairytale.
And there you have it, love expertly summed up.
As many people who've dabbled in love would know, it's about choosing each other every single day, especially on those challenging days.
While Disney movies taught us that love is based on a magical feeling that appears when Prince Charming kisses you - authentic love is a healthy, adoring partnership based on inner work, compassion, kindness, respect, intimacy and communication.
However you choose to define love - we hope your relationship is a rich and meaningful experience, life's too short to accept anything less!
This article first appeared on KFM : Love is... 'not a feeling' - Psychologist defines love in 6 life-changing ways
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/estradaanton/estradaanton1905/estradaanton190500147/125120832-young-couple-have-on-bed-lying-together-very-close-female-model-embrace-guy-lying-with-closed-eyes-s.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More