SA opera singer invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation
Local opera singer Pretty Yende continues to wave the South African flag high on the international stage.
Her tremendous talent has even reached the walls of Buckingham Palace!
She recently took to her Instagram to share the amazing news that she had received an invitation to perform at the King Charles’ coronation in May.
The soprano singer, which hails from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, got her start at the age of 16 when she heard the Flower Duet from Delibes’s opera Lakmé in a British Airways advertisement.
Years later, she has performed on various opera stages across the world, including Milan, Paris, Berlin, Atlanta and Stockholm, to name a few.
Dearly beloveds, on our 3rd performance tonight @SFOpera , you can live stream online with us here: https://t.co/pGiVRizPv2' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) November 16, 2022
Do let me know where you’ll be joining us from🤗, curtain up at 7.30PM PACIFIC TIME💖 #prettyjourney🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fk2De6Rxvk
Her debut album A Journey was released in 2016 and a second album, Dreams, was released in 2017.
The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023.
This article first appeared on 947 : SA opera singer invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation
Source : Photo: Twitter
More from Local
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More