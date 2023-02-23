WATCH: Dentist using YouTube tutorial to operate goes viral
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How many times do you use YouTube tutorials to do your work or any related DIY?
A patient in Mexico was shocked when his dentist was using a video tutorial on how to perform an operation on his teeth.
