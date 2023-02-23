WATCH: Hilarious family fight over slices of bread





Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

How much do you spend on buying bread and other breakfast items at home?

In the video, the mother is complaining that bread doesn’t last long in the house.

The father elaborates that his son also eats bread and drinks tea when he can't sleep at night.

Family Meeting 🕜 how many loaves of bread do you buy in a day 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a9ZWiJBL94 ' Mzansi's Greatest Family #Thenkoanes (@tasingo) February 20, 2023

