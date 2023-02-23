Bernard Ngoepe speaks about his life and book, ‘Rich Pickings out of the Past’





Clement Manyathela speaks to Judge Bernard Ngoepe, former tax ombud and retired judge.

Ngoepe served in a number of prominent roles including Judge President in Gauteng .

He wrote a book called ‘Rich Pickings out of the Past’ where he looks at the lessons we can learn from history.

Retired Gauteng judge president Bernard Ngoepe in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Ngoepe is a retired judge who has served in many roles such as acting judge in the Constitutional Court, the supreme court of appeal and was a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's amnesty committee.

He also served as a judge of the African Union's African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights and says this position helped him learn a lot about the continent.

As an official of the African Union, he had a diplomatic passport, which allowed him to travel freely around Africa.

He says through this he realised the importance of being united as a continent, but says that sadly countries in Africa are still deeply divided, even on the basis of the languages of colonial oppressors.

It is sad to say, but there is no proper unity within the African Union. Bernard Ngoepe, Former Tax Ombudsman and Retired Judge

In addition to these prominent roles he has served in, Ngoepe wrote a book titled ‘Rich Pickings out of the Past’ where he looks into past events and tragedies to see what lessons were learnt, or still need to be learnt.

One of the tragic events he looks into was the genocide in Rwanda, which he says is something South Africa needs to learn from to understand the risks of tribal prejudice and conflicts.

However, he says there are still some people who seem to want to enflame tribal conflicts for political reasons.

You still find some irresponsible, stupid politicians who try to exploit tribal differences for political gain. Bernard Ngoepe, Former Tax Ombudsman and Retired Judge

He also learnt some important lessons to impart on others through his personal journey to become the Judge President in Gauteng.

His advice to anyone who wants to aspire for an important strategic position in the country, you must be prepared to take the punches and know that people will want to see you fail, but you must never give up.

We must say, I want that position because I want to make a meaningful contribution. Bernard Ngoepe, Former Tax Ombudsman and Retired Judge

