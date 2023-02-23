Streaming issues? Report here
[UPDATE] 'Worst fear confirmed' as invasive borer beetle infestation spreads

23 February 2023 10:36 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
infestation
City of Cape Town
Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer beetle

The City of Cape Town has recorded at least 128 sightings of this pest in the southern suburbs within less than a month.

The City of Cape Town has released a media statement announcing the spread of the invasive Polyphagous Shot Hole Borer beetle (PSHB).

picture-city-of-cape-town
picture-city-of-cape-town

RELATED: Invasive beetle found in Cape Town

The beetle was initially discovered outside of the Somerset West area on 24 January 2023.

Unfortunately, the latest infestations have been confirmed in Observatory along the Liesbeek River and Kenilworth, reports the City.

According to the City, by 21 February 2023, they have recorded a total number of 128 infested trees.

Symptoms of an infested tree to look out for:

  • Cracks on the branch, discoloured leaves, dry and leafless branches, and branch break-off revealing webs filled with black fungus
  • Blobs of goo coming out of the bark, and the oozing of liquid and gum from the beetle holes
  • Very small holes on the bark of the tree, approximately the size of a sesame seed
  • Brown or dark stains on the bark of the tree

The City notes that the PSHB beetle can easily spread across suburbs if extra precaution is not taken, which is why it is of utmost importance that an infested tree is not removed from the property, as the removal of the chipped wood will spread the pest to other areas.

To report a PSHB beetle sighting:

  • Call the City of Cape Town's Invasive Species Unit: 021 444 2357
  • Email: invasive.species@capetown.gov.za

This is extremely alarming and confirms our worst fear: that the pest is spreading and that we will probably discover more sightings in more areas as the weeks go by.

City of Cape Town

This is a very small beetle, but the potential damage is at scale. I am urging residents to be on the lookout for symptoms and owners of nurseries and landscapers should do the same. We cannot afford to be complacent.

Eddie Andrews, City's Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment

Click here to read the full media release.




