Reasons why retired people are going back to work
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kirsty Bisset, managing director at HaveYouHeard.
Around the world many people who have retired have chosen to work again.
This is for a number of reasons including wanting to work or financial concerns.
According to Bisset, a number of people who had either chosen or been forced to retire found that not working was not a financially viable option.
People who previously chose to leave work are since seeking to plug the holes in their finances.Kirsty Bisset, Managing Director - HaveYouHeard
In addition to this, with people living longer and being in better health, many people at retirement age feel they are at their professional peak.
Bisset says that raising the retirement age, or abolishing it, could be beneficial not only for the person who wants to keep working, but also for businesses.
She adds that multigenerational workforces have been found to be very effective and can raise GDP per capita.
Listen to the audio above for more.
