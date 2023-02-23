Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist (skip to 05:17).
A mysterious iron ball nearly 5 feet wide was found on a beach in Hamamatsu City, Japan, this week.
A 1.5 meter sphere appeared on Tuesday at Enshuhama Beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Police surrounded the area and cordoned off a perimeter of 200 meters until the type of metallic material was identified. The country's Self Defense Forces were called in' Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3rHbqtjgRM
Gilchrist adds that the sphere is made of metal, hollow and definitely not explosive.
There's been a flurry of speculation, says Gilchrist, from mooring buoys, Godzilla's egg, something from outer space or a surveillance sphere.
While the other options would've been more exciting, all it is, is a mooring buoy, confirms Gilchrist.
It's a mooring buoy, it's just stopped bobbing about anymore.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
They love a bit of speculation in Japan at least as much as we do.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: Tansu Yegen
