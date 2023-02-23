If you're installing new solar panels, here is what you need to get a tax rebate
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.
-
Consumers can get a 25% tax rebate on new solar panels.
-
This rebate is capped at R15 000.
Loadshedding has been hard an all of us, but now there is a small incentive to help people set up alternative energy systems for their homes.
Households can now get a tax rebate of 25%, capped at R15 000, on new solar panels for the next year.
Knowler says that this rebate only applies to solar panels bought and installed between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024 and does not does not apply to inverters, batteries or installation for the system.
These have to be installed as part of a new system or an extension of an existing system and the installation must have a certificate of compliance.
I think that is a very good aspect of this. It will force people to go through the right people and do things legitimately.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
To apply, you will need to provide a vat invoice that reflects the cost of the panels, separately from the other items in the system.
Some callers say that this tax rebate is far too small to be a good incentive to install solar panels at their homes, especially if they are being quoted over R100 000 for the whole system.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : If you're installing new solar panels, here is what you need to get a tax rebate
