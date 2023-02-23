'Government should at least be doing more if it can't do its best' - Editor
John Maytham speaks to Mark Heywood, editor of Maverick Citizen and social activist.
-
Heywood says ignoring the plight of the poor could lead to social unrest.
-
He says government must be doing more to help those in poverty.
Heywood says that while there were some increases being made to some social grants, not enough is being done to help those in poverty.
He gives the example of the social relief of distress grant, which millions of people depend on, has remained unchanged at R350.
He says it has become more difficult for people to qualify for this grant and while food inflation has gone up, this grant has stayed the same since it was introduced in 2020.
Heywood says not addressing this dire situation that so many people in can have significant long-term consequences.
I am afraid, that failing to recognise just how desperate the plight of the poor in this country is, is a recipe for social unrest at some point in the future.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
If this does not lead to social unrest, he says it will still disadvantage generations of poor South Africans.
He adds that he does not believe government is committed to supporting poor people on a bigger scale.
Government should at least be doing more if it cannot do its best.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
While he notes that most people would prefer a job and stability over a social grant, millions of jobs are not just suddenly going to appear.
Heywood says research has shown that in the 21st century something like a basic income grant should not be seen as charity, but as a necessity.
Listen to the audio above for more.
