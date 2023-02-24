Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit





DeWet du Toit is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over the control of our playlist to a special guest for one hour, with only one brief - to play their favourite 80s and 90s tracks, while sharing their fondest memories.

DeWet du Toit (AKA 'Tarzan van George') is chasing his dream of becoming Hollywood's next Tarzan, which includes dressing up in Tarzan's iconic loincloth costume.

His YouTube videos show him acting as Tarzan, in the hope that Hollywood would notice him and make him the next Tarzan, hence, the nickname, ‘Tarzan van George.’

On Sunday 26 February 20:00 on kykNET (DStv Channel 144), the five-part series _Tarzan van George _starts, giving viewers an insight into the life and big dreams of DeWet.

You can get a taste of what this man is all about when he spins tracks from the 80s and 90s on Sunday morning.

Here's DeWet's playlist:

Tune in to CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from ABBA, Backstreet Boys, Bon Jovi, and more!

