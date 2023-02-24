How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)





John Perlman speaks with sectional title expert Marina Constas about the rules and regulations for solar panel ownership for those living collectively in estates, cluster houses, buildings, and complexes.

You cannot make decisions about installing solar panels on your own when you live in a sectional title property.

The law... talks about improvements to common property… you need to get the consent of the body corporate by the way of a special resolution. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law

Trustees have to send out a letter that sets out costs, interest, how it will be funded, where they will be, and the plan of the scheme, should residents want solar panels.

Owners have 30 days to object, if there are no objections, trustees can continue with their project.

If they (the trustees) receive an objection from one owner, they have to have a meeting, and they have to take a special resolution. This is definitely not a decision one owner can make. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law

Maintenance depends on how the body’s corporate structures ownership.

Body corporates will typically allow individuals to own solar panels on condition that the property owner pays for them and also for the maintenance thereof.

Homeowners can now get a tax rebate of up to R15 000 when they install solar power.

If the body corporates put up the panels and pay a collective amount, irrespective of where it is, they will be liable for maintenance. Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law

