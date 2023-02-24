How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
John Perlman speaks with sectional title expert Marina Constas about the rules and regulations for solar panel ownership for those living collectively in estates, cluster houses, buildings, and complexes.
You cannot make decisions about installing solar panels on your own when you live in a sectional title property.
The law... talks about improvements to common property… you need to get the consent of the body corporate by the way of a special resolution.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law
Trustees have to send out a letter that sets out costs, interest, how it will be funded, where they will be, and the plan of the scheme, should residents want solar panels.
Owners have 30 days to object, if there are no objections, trustees can continue with their project.
If they (the trustees) receive an objection from one owner, they have to have a meeting, and they have to take a special resolution. This is definitely not a decision one owner can make.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law
Maintenance depends on how the body’s corporate structures ownership.
Body corporates will typically allow individuals to own solar panels on condition that the property owner pays for them and also for the maintenance thereof.
Homeowners can now get a tax rebate of up to R15 000 when they install solar power.
If the body corporates put up the panels and pay a collective amount, irrespective of where it is, they will be liable for maintenance.Marina Constas, Director - BBM Law
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133966751_detail-of-modern-residential-flat-apartment-building-exterior-fragment-of-new-luxury-house-and-home-.html?vti=nnhpo6o1qtdmeua1tq-1-74
More from Lifestyle
Need to update your reading list? Here are John Maytham's reviews for the week
A lover of literature, John Maytham shares his reviews and recommendations to add to your reading list.Read More
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family
In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider.Read More
[PICS] DHL Stormers welcome Formula E drivers with friendly game of rugby
On the 25th of February 2023, the Mother City will host the first-ever Cape Town E-Prix in Green Point.Read More
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible
Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think.Read More
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all.Read More
Volunteer who reads and sings to the pets at the Benoni SPCA has our hearts
Meet Luvania Govender, a young volunteer who brings a little joy to the dogs and cats at the Benoni SPCA.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Cycle the streets of Cape Town with its mayor on Friday afternoon
Cycle with the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the bicycle mayor, Sindile Mavundla, at 3:45 PM today!Read More
'My father (67) still walks me (32) to the bus stop daily'
Twitter is lauding a 67-year-old man for accompanying his son to the bus stop at 6 am every morning.Read More
More from Business
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The country is, effectively, at stage seven already, says Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.Read More