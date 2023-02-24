Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts





JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s abrupt departure from Eskom has sparked mixed reactions, with analysts and civil organisations fearing the leadership vacuum may lead to escalating levels of government interference, uncertainty and more load shedding misery for South Africans.

The power utility dropped a late-night bombshell on Wednesday, announcing that De Ruyter was leaving his post with immediate effect.

It came just hours after he sat down for an interview with eNCA's Annika Larsen this week, where he decried entrenched corruption allegedly engineered by top politicians from the African National Congress (ANC) and also criticised the public enterprises department for having direct control of Eskom.

Eskom's revolving door has seen De Ruyter become the 11th CEO in more than a decade to leave the organisation.

While De Ruyter was on his way out, his departure has been fast-tracked after he claimed that the struggling utility was being used to funnel money to the ANC with the knowledge of some senior politicians.

As speculation builds on who will take over the reins at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.

"What we need, first of all, is competent individuals who are free from political interference, to be independent and to be able to be answerable to Parliament, not to a ministry and not to particular politicians. Once that happens, then you can start repairing what needs to be repaired in Eskom, which is management issues and rooting out the bad apples."

Energy expert Chris Yelland said that it was likely that the new CEO could be the recently announced electricity minister.

"It could be a political appointment, so for example, the new minister of electricity who has been announced but not yet named by the president could fulfil a role as the acting CEO in the interim."

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)'s Wayne Duvenage said that the government needed to show that it was serious about repairing Eskom.

"As far as the new CEO coming in, I would make it very clear to everybody, including the president, that there will be no political interference. The new CEO needs unfettered powers to try and fix Eskom."

The power utility said that it would appoint an acting CEO soon.

This article first appeared on EWN : Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts