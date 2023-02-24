We are bracing for stage 8 loadshedding - Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor





Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Energy experts agree there is a 50% chance of stage eight loadshedding in winter.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has been preparing for several months to ensure that the necessary measures are in place.

The City admits it was insufficiently prepared for stage six, so it is putting extra effort into bracing for stage eight.

Stage eight will strain Cape Town's water supply and put pressure on its infrastructure at pumping stations.

RELATED: City urges locals to use water sparingly as load shedding impacts water supply

The City has sourced additional and bigger generators for these pump stations to ensure that they can function adequality and seamlessly.

It [loadshedding] causes immense problems, not just water, but thousands of little problems. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of City of Cape Town

The City has been in constant communication with Eskom, which says it will aim to avoid stage eight.

Hill-Lewis, however, says it will kick in following any more unplanned outages or "sabotage", and that we won't get much warning.

RELATED: Loadshedding hell: 'We'll have stage 8 in April, stage 11 by June'

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.