AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s legacy continues to live on in his new studio album, Mass Country.
It became available on Friday (24 February).
The bittersweet album follows the rapper’s death after he was shot in Durban on 10 February.
This is the rapper’s fourth and sadly final album, a true gift to his fans.
Mass Country Official Trailer#LongLiveSupaMega pic.twitter.com/lt8ji7ZBIP' AKA (@akaworldwide) February 19, 2023
The 14-track album features a mixture of local sounds and features some of the country’s hottest names in hip-hop, including Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Emtee Yanga Chief, and Nadia Nakai.
I can’t believe this is happening without you.' BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) February 24, 2023
I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry ❤️♾ pic.twitter.com/ji9G2s8SxS
Before his untimely death, AKA had been counting down to the release of the album, sharing a number of singles each week.
The decision to still go ahead with its release was made by AKA’s family.
“Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision,” the family said in a statement.
To celebrate the occasion, the family also hosted an exclusive listening session in Johannesburg.
#MassCountry #SupaMegaForever #LongLiveSupaMega pic.twitter.com/BhqcxG2Svu' AKA (@akaworldwide) February 23, 2023
Mass Country is available across all major streaming platforms.
This article first appeared on 947 : AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPh7KxNCxX/
More from Entertainment
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life
A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law.Read More
3 things worth binge-watching this weekend
Resident binge-buddy Matthew Green reveals three things you should be watching this weekend.Read More
[T20 World Cup] Proteas vs England: 'We’re in for a crackerjack semi-final'
Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks talks about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place in Cape Town.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith this Sunday with Mzansi's Tarzan, DeWet du Toit
Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
[WATCH] YoungstaCPT hypes up #GalaxyKDay with performance of 'Benni McCarthy'
Cape Town rapper, YoungstaCPT, stops by The Flash Drive for an entertaining interview and incredible live performance.Read More
'I'm the real Tarzan of Africa,' Mzansi's ULTIMATE Tarzan fan gets kykNET series
From dressing up in a full (or barely-there) costume, DeWet du Toit from George fulfils his dream to become Tarzan on big screens.Read More
Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!
A worthy winner emerges at Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Somerset Mall!
An impressive 17 correct answers saw medical student Ruth Amoore win the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk round at Somerset Mall.Read More
Who will win big at the BAFTAs?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.Read More